Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Jeans And Barely-Buttoned Black Top

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore had her Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling triple update in which she shared her “new favourite jeans.”

The first picture in the update was taken while Tarsha was sitting in a car behind the steering wheel. Her seat was pushed back so that the camera could capture her incredible body in the outfit she was wearing. She rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans that had a zipper up the front and no buttons at all. The thick waistband hugged Tarsha’s slender waist and emphasized her hourglass physique. She posed with her legs slightly spread in the driver’s seat.

Tarsha paired the high-waisted jeans with a skimpy black top that left little to the imagination. The top was an off-the-shoulder style that exposed plenty of Tarsha’s skin and had buttons all the way down the front. Tarsha unbuttoned all but one of the small buttons, however, exposing a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as much of her toned stomach. Her blond locks were down in a tousled bedhead style, and she brought one hand to her hair to brush it away from her face.

Tarsha kept her makeup simple, rocking a frosty pink lip, neutral eye makeup, and a generous amount of bronzer and highlighter to sculpt her features. In the second snap in the update, Tarsha was in the exact same position. The only difference was, rather than staring at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive look, she gazed off into the distance.

The stunner from Australia treated her fans to a third shot, in which she rocked an entirely different look. In the last picture in the update, Tarsha wore a pair of darker wash high-waisted jeans that clung to her curves and emphasized her voluptuous physique. She paired the dark jeans with a simple, white strapless top that looked incredible against her bronzed skin, and her hair tumbled down her back in voluminous curls. Tarsha tagged the same clothing brand, FREDDY, in the final snap, so it appears that she owns the same jeans in at least two different washes.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and it racked up over 8,600 likes within just two hours.

“Such perfection,” one follower commented on the post.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in those jeans baby,” another fan said, followed by a string of heart emoji.

One fan simply said, “Omg you’re actually stunning.”

“Stunning piccy Tarsha, jeans look ridiculously good,” another fan said.

Just yesterday, Tarsha shared another denim outfit with her followers when she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes that put her toned physique on display. She paired the tiny shorts with a white bikini top that flaunted her curves and left her followers drooling.