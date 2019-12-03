Victoria’s Secret’s Georgia Fowler Sizzles In A Bikini & Wet T-Shirt

Georgia's stripping down to nothing but a wet t-shirt and white bikini bottoms.

Georgia Fowler thrilled her Instagram fans with another sizzling bikini photo. The stunning New Zealand-born Victoria’s Secret model treated her 1 million followers to an early Christmas present this week as she shared a look at her hot new beach photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Australia that left very little to the imagination.

In the black-and-white Instagram snap posted on December 3, Georgia could be seen getting very close to fellow model Alexandra Agoston for the sultry photo. The Victoria’s Secret beauty sat in front of Alexandra as the twosome got soaking wet in their swimwear – or lack thereof.

Georgia posed for the camera as she wore a white t-shirt that was soaking wet after she seemingly took a dip in the ocean. She paired the top, which had started to become see-through, with a pair of skimpy white bikini bottoms.

The 27-year-old model slicked her short brunette hair back for the photo shoot, which was for the December 2019 issue of the fashion magazine, and struck a very sultry pose as she looked towards the camera.

The star – who served as host of Season 1 of New Zealand’s version of Project Runway – sat on a large tree trunk with her right knee bent and touching her right elbow. She put her right hand on her neck as she turned towards the camera and placed her left hand in between her thighs.

As for Alexandra, she opted to leave even less to the imagination as she posed with Georgia.

Sitting behind her fellow model, the Australian beauty went completely topless for the photo as she sported nothing but a pair of tiny bikini bottoms with ties that stretched across her hips. She too had her hair slicked back and away from her face.

Georgia tagged her in the photo, alongside Harper’s Bazaar Australia‘s official account and photographer Darren McDonald.

And it’s safe to say that the lingerie model’s fans were most certainly loving her latest upload, as the comments section was overrun with praise.

“Now THAT’S [fire],” one person wrote, while another called the beach photo “so hot” with three fire emoji.

“She’s stunningly beautiful, which increases her charm tenfold, due to her down-to-earth attitude!” another Instagram user said of Georgia, with a heart eye emoji. “It’s truly a very unique quality!”

Her latest Instagram upload certainly isn’t the first time Georgia has showed off her bikini body to her followers, though.

It was just last week that The Inquisitr reported that the stunning model had stripped down to her swimwear during a trip to the beach.

The star shared a shot of herself on her knees in the sand as she showed off her impressive tan in a tiny bright yellow bikini.