Rosanna Arkle Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Top In Beachside Photo

Australian model Rosanna Arkle heated up Instagram Tuesday when she uploaded a photo in which she teasingly tugged at her bikini top while enjoying a day at the ocean.

The beauty’s update showed her somewhere on a beach near an outcropping covered with grass. Off to the side, part of the ocean and sky could be seen.

Rosanna sat back on her heels in the sand, with her knees slightly spread. Her bikini had a floral design, and the top featured a low cut and straps that wrapped around her abdomen. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with high-cut legs.

For the sexy snap, the beauty arched her back and tilted her head to one side with a sultry look on her face. She pulled at the middle of her bikini top with her thumb, giving her followers a nice look at her ample cleavage. She held her other hand in her hair as she closed her eyes in the alluring pose. The position accentuated her flat abs, curvy hips and toned thighs. Her bronze skin appeared flawless as it glowed in the light.

The beauty’s hair was wet, making it look like she had been out of the water for only a few minutes. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a matte color on her full lips. She accessorized the look with a dainty pendant necklace.

In the caption, Rosanna plugged a year-end sale by Fashion Nova, a brand she often models for.

Her fans raved over how pretty she looked in the shot.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” gushed one fan.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous sweetheart,” a second follower wrote.

“You are my absolute fav!!!” commented a third admirer.

One of Rosanna’s female followers commented on how incredible her body looked.

“Amazing!!! Motivated me to get to my gym class,” the fan wrote.

Rosanna does have a body worthy of envy, and she seems to enjoy showing it off whenever she can. She updates her Instagram page fairly regularly, giving her 4.9 million followers a variety of photos to look at.

The model flaunts her curves in all kinds of swimwear including skimpy bikinis, but she also likes to show off her figure in other revealing outfits. She recently looked smoking hot in a tight pink dress. Whatever she happens to be wearing, her fans can count on her looking fabulous.