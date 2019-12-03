Carrie Underwood Gets Icy With Husband Mike Fisher In New Photo

Carrie shared a new shot with her husband to Instagram Stories.

Carrie Underwood cuddled up to husband Mike Fisher in an adorable new photo posted to Instagram Stories this week. The country superstar revealed that she and her man were enjoying a seasonal break together as they headed off to the slopes and treated her fans to a look at herself and the retired athlete’s icy quality time together in the cold.

The star shared three photos from their snowy trip to the social media site on December 2, which can be seen on Twitter. She told her 9.2 million followers that the two had started off their Christmas month with a “ski trip” with friends.

The first adorable photo showed Mike and Carrie together as they got a little cozy on the slopes.

The gorgeous “Something In The Water” singer and former Nashville Predators captain snuggled up together with big smiles on their faces as they leaned in to one another while fully decked out in their warm ski gear.

Carrie braved the cold with her man as she bundled up to take on the snow and ice. The star could be seen in a large sporty blue coat that she wore over a black turtleneck fleece that stretched all the way up to keep her neck nice and toasty.

The country cutie had her long blonde hair tied in two braids that fell either side of her face. The mom of two also kept things sensible with a large black crash helmet on her head and a pair of large goggles on top for when she was ready to strap on her skis.

She held on tight to her ski gear with big black gloves on her hands.

As for Mike, who recently shared photos of his wife posing with a gun, he rocked a dark green and black coat with the same black helmet and goggles combo on his head. He took off one glove for the photo as he too held on to his skis in his left hand.

Behind the couple was the stunning scenery. They posed in front of a large ski slope with the bare trees and mountains visible behind them.

Loading...

In another snap, Carrie confirmed that and her husband – with whom she shares two children – were hitting the slopes with her close friend, Nashville baker Ivey Childers, who’s married to her bass player Mark Childers.

She didn’t reveal the group’s exact location in her uploads or if Ivey’s husband also made the trip, though there’s no doubting that the “Drinking Alone” singer has most definitely earned some downtime with her nearest and dearest as the year winds down.

The latest sweet snap with her husband comes shortly after Carrie actually threatened to unfollow him on Instagram after he posted a hilarious parody video to his account last month.