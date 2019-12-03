Nicole Scherzinger Sports A Sharp Bob In Cut-Out Dress At The Fashion Awards

Nicole Scherzinger attended the Fashion Awards in London last night at the Royal Albert Hall. Unsurprisingly, the Pussycat Doll looked incredibly glamorous at the event.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper sported a sharp dark bob which highlighted her strong facial features. Scherzinger is used to sporting long dark hair but opted for something else for the occasion. She wore a black low-cut, cut-out, Julien Macdonald dress that displayed her shoulders, cleavage, and back. The garment complimented Nicole’s shape and had tassels hanging off it all over.

Scherzinger accessorized herself with silver dangling down earrings and a number of blinged-up rings. She applied a bold red lip to give the ensemble some extra color.

In a series of Instagram posts, the “On the Rocks” songstress shared a number of photos of herself at the ceremony.

In the first image, Nicole stood in front of a backdrop covered in green leaves. She placed both hands on her hips and struck a subtle but fierce expression to the camera. In the second, the “Baby Love” hitmaker owned an over-the-shoulder pose that showed off the detailing of the back of the dress. In the third and final photo, she rocked another hand on the hips pose in the middle of the red carpet.

Scherzinger tagged a number of accounts in the post to give credit to those who helped her achieve this killer look. She let fans know that Julien Macdonald designed the dress and that Bulgari made the earrings. Her sparkly rings were from Moniani and Annoushka Jewellery and even though her shoes weren’t on display in any of the shots, she still tagged Jessica Paster.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 190,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“Girl, ease up on us. The slayage is too much!” one user wrote.

“You’re looking gorgeous ” another shared adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Omg, short hair! Slaying as always,” a third fan remarked.

“You absolutely killed it as usual,” a fourth follower commented.

On the night of The X Factor: Celebrity final, Nicole wore a similar low-cut, cut-out dress that had a thigh-high slit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the garment displayed her chest, stomach, and golden legs. Scherzinger braided the side of her brunette locks and left the rest of it down and wavy.

As always, fans took to the comments section of her Instagram post to express how much they loved that look on her.