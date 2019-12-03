Jon Bon Jovi Joins John Legend & Gwen Stefani For Christmas In Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Celebration

Jon Bon Jovi has been added to the lineup of musicians and entertainers that include The Voice coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani, who will perform during the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting celebration that will take place in New York City, formally ushering in the holiday season.

Billboard Magazine reported on the singer’s addition to the star-studded lineup on Monday, Dec. 2.

Jon will perform his latest song “Unbroken” during the event. The tune is currently featured in the Netflix documentary titled To Be of Service. The film details the struggles of veterans that are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and their service dogs, who help these men and women readjust to life after combat.

The song will also be featured on the newest Bon Jovi album, which will be released next year titled Bon Jovi 2020. The singer and Bon Jovi bandleader told Variety that the group’s latest release will feature more “socially conscious” themes than many of the band’s 14 previous albums.

Bon Jovi, which includes members include Jon, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, and Phil X have also released five compilations and three live albums in a career that spans 37 years. The group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and performed more than 2,700 concerts in over 50 countries for more than 34 million fans

Jon was a late addition to the lineup of talent that will perform just before the lighting of the iconic tree in Rockefeller Plaza.

Audiences will also be treated to performances by legendary band Chicago, country superstar Brett Eldredge, performers Derek & Julianne Hough, Frozen 2 star Idina Menzel, actress Lea Michele, singer NE-YO, band Straight No Chaser, Skylar Astin & Alex Newell from NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and appearances by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and the Radio City Rockettes.

While the annual event draws many leading movie, television and music stars, such as those mentioned above, it is the stunning tree that is the true star of the show, drawing millions of visitors to New York City annually to marvel at its opulent display during the most festive time of the year.

The lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is entering its 87th annual celebration.

A press release by NBC revealed that the 77-foot tall, 46-foot wide Norway Spruce is from the Village of Florida in Orange County, N.Y. The tree, weighing 12 tons, will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs and will be topped with a stunning Swarovski star.

NBC’s Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker will host the joyous annual holiday television event.

Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. EST. and will be hosted by Access Hollywood star Mario Lopez.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center‘s tree lighting extravaganza will air December 4 from 8-10 p.m. EST on NBC.