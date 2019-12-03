Kylie Jenner Flaunts Serious Curves In A Tiny Pink Bikini In Sultry Video

The 22-year-old reality star stripped down to show some skin.

Kylie Jenner proved once again that she’s not afraid to strip down as she flaunted her serious curves in a pink bikini in sizzling new videos shared to social media this week. The mom of one shared two new short clips with her 152 million followers via Instagram Stories on December 2 as she posed for the camera in her very skimpy two-piece.

The videos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed Kylie as she posed in the mirror and filmed herself from different angles. She pulled a number of different sultry poses with her toned body.

The star never showed her face in the clips, which were 13 seconds and 10 seconds long respectively, though her body was most definitely on full display.

Kylie’s baby pink bikini put her flat and toned middle on full show as she placed her hand on her waist and turned slightly sideways on to the camera for the first clip. She continued to film herself as the video went in and out of focus and turned from side to side while stroking her stomach with her right hand and flashing her seriously long, manicured nails.

She captioned the upload with the words “k goodnight” as she posed in what appeared to be her bedroom.

The second video started off as a zoomed in closeup of her chest in her plunging bikini top as she continued to pose with her head just out of shot.

Kylie appeared to have changed location for the second peek at her bikini body as a set of white drawers could be seen in the background behind her.

Both videos were set to the song “It’s Me” by Summer Walker.

Kylie didn’t leave much to the imagination in either video, as her flirty pink look was made up of a plunging full-cupped underwired top with thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and a larger band that fastened around her back.

The makeup mogul paired the skimpy top with a pair of matching pink bottoms that showed off even more skin below her waist.

The beauty’s pretty skimpy bottoms featured thicker high-cut straps that stretched up almost all the way to her waist to highlight her long legs. They also plunged low below her bellybutton to elongate her toned torso.

Kylie’s no stranger to rocking a bikini on social media, though.

As The Inquisitr reported back in October, the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teamed up with big sister Kendall Jenner for a very sultry photo shoot that saw the twosome rock pretty skimpy bikini bottoms to promote their joint clothing line.