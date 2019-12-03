Rihanna Met Janet Jackson At The Fashion Awards Which Sent Fans Into A Meltdown

Rihanna and Janet Jackson both made an appearance at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K. last night and it definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rihanna turned up at the event with her dark hair in braids. She wore a shiny mint green dress with a long-sleeved, semi-sheer cover-up that she rocked off the shoulder. The “B*tch Better Have My Money” hitmaker posed on the carpet with rapper A$AP Rocky who looked stylish in all-black. Rihanna’s eye-catching look was from her own label, Fenty. On the night, the business mogul was honored with the Urban Luxe Award for the brand, which was presented to her by Jackson and Tyler, The Creator.

Janet, on the other hand, covered up completely and looked cozy in a fur jacket designed by Stella McCartney. Underneath she paired a black blazer jacket with a sweater and owned loose fitted pants. The “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” entertainer accessorized herself with a black beanie hat that had a white bow embroidered on it. She sported her dark curly hair down and opted for a glossy red lip.

The duo posed for an adorable photo where the two look very happy to be in each other’s company. Jackson flashed her teeth while Rihanna glowed next to her.

The photo uploaded in black-and-white on Janet’s Instagram quickly racked up more than 133,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be popular with her 3.9 million followers.

“Legend with another legend!!! I want this picture framed in my house!” one user wrote.

“Janet & Rihanna, my gay heart just exploded,” another shared adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“This picture too big for the internet,” a third fan remarked.

“OMG‼ THIS PICTURE JUST MADE MY WHOLE ENTIRE LIFE!!! I have you both all over my walls. Love y’all soo much,” a fourth follower commented.

When Jackson took to the stage to give Rihanna her award, she took the time to say some kind words about the “Don’t Stop The Music” songstress.

“You’re loved for your style, your boldness and for your strength as a woman. You’re respected as a successful artist, fashion icon and activist,” she stated.

It seems a lot of other high profile names were lucky to meet Miss Jackson.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” chart-topper posed with Anna Wintour who wore a long-sleeved black-and-white sequined dress.

Fashion model Winnie Harlow also stunned at the event in a low-cut pink gown and looked thrilled to be in Janet’s presence.