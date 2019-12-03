Devon Windsor Flaunts Toned Bod In Bikini During South African Honeymoon

Devon Windsor shared a new bikini pic on Monday from her South African honeymoon. The Instagram update showed her posing in front of a crystal-blue pool, as she sported a bikini with a zebra-print design. The swimsuit was white with a light blue design on top. The top featured two knots where the straps began, while the bottoms were small and thong-cut. The stunner tied the straps into bows, with extra string falling down her tanned legs.

The blonde was seen standing while facing the camera straight-on. She looked over to her right while tugging at the straps with her hands. This pose meant that her bikini body was on full display, including her toned midriff and thighs.

The Victoria’s Secret model accessorized with plenty of jewelry, along with a pair of polygon-shaped sunglasses. She sported multiple necklaces, many of which were collar-style and one that featured a small charm. Devon’s multiple earrings could be seen, while she also wore a bracelet. She parted her lips slightly and exuded flirty vibes.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, with half of her body cast in a soft shadow. The sky was completely blue, with not a cloud to be seen in the frame. In addition to the pool, the backdrop included a glass wall. There was an outdoor lounge area, which was covered by a white umbrella.

The update was geotagged at the Singita Lebombo Lodge, which is located inside Kruger National Park. It spans over 33,000 acres of land inside the park, which means that the views there are incredible. The blonde is there with her new husband, Johnny “Dex” Barbara. They were married on November 16 at Saint Barts.

Fans left a variety of messages for the stunner in the comments section. Some people focused on the captions, where Devon bragged about the heat.

“Wish I was feeling that heat,” wrote a follower.

“I wish,” echoed a fan.

Others focused on complimenting her looks.

“BOOM,” said an admirer.

“Looking nice,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

And earlier in the day on Monday, the bombshell shared another Instagram update from the honeymoon. This time, however, she was seen wearing a white swimsuit and a leopard-print coverup. She showed off the amazing location of her tropical getaway. The room that she was in featured floor-to-ceiling walls with jaw-dropping views, and she walked outside to lounge on an outdoor chair. She was seen soaking up the rays and walking around the front patio.