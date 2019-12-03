‘Vikings’ Season 6 Theory: Alicia Agneson Will Return As Olga Of Kiev

Previously, Agneson played Ivar's wife, Freydis, in Season 5 of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) was forced from Kattegat after his half brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), defeated him and overthrew his rule. This came about as a result of Ivar’s wife, Freydis (Alicia Agneson), betraying him and allowing Bjorn’s army inside Kattegat via a secret entrance.

While Bjorn overtook Kattegat, Ivar managed to escape. Before he did, he killed Freydis. However, evidence that the actor who plays her will return for Season 6 has surfaced in the hiatus between seasons. Fans have been trying to work out how the character could return and, according to Metro, there might finally be an answer.

Fans were alerted to the actor’s return to Vikings via the Season 6 trailer, which appeared to show Freydis with dark hair and in Russian clothing. Agneson has also posted to Instagram an image of herself in costume after the premiere date for Season 6 had been announced by History Channel. She captioned the image by stating that she was “beyond excited” to show fans who her new character was.

However, a more recent Instagram image posted by Agneson and showing other cast members has gotten fans speculating about her character after she captioned the image from the “Russianprincessnooneknowsthenameof.” Some viewers immediately started predicting that Angeson could be playing the historical character called Olga of Kiev.

Historically, Olga was known as a fierce leader of the Kievan Rus, who are set to be featured in Season 6 of Vikings. She married Prince Igor, who was the ruler at the time. However, after his brutal murder, she had to step up and rule in his steed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) will be featured in the upcoming season. Igor was his nephew.

While it seems entirely possible that Agneson will play this character, it is still unclear as to why they hired the same actor who played Ivar’s wife in Season 5. Of course, perhaps this was intentional since Ivar will travel to Russia and come into contact with Prince Oleg. If Ivar were to see a woman that looks just like his dead wife, it might bring up feelings that he has likely tried to repress since he killed her. However, until Season 6 of Vikings premieres, viewers will just have to continue to speculate regarding Agneson’s new character.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season but, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, a new spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, is currently in development with Netflix.