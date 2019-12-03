Britney Spears Bowls During Her Sporty Birthday Celebration She She Spends Time With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, who turned 38 on Monday, celebrated her birthday by being extra sporty. Early in the day, the pop princess showed up on Instagram at an ice rink as she skated with her beau, Sam Asghari. Then, later on, she appeared in a small bowling alley as she sent a speedy ball down a slick lane to take down what looked like eight pins in a split.

The “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker’s latest social media update came in the form of a diverse video that began with an image of Britney getting ready to roll her bowling ball, but suddenly switched to a view of a tropical paradise made up of a large collection of palm trees, a sandy beach, and a very blue ocean.

After that, Britney’s bowling form was exhibited as she hoped to have nailed a strike. She wore hip-hugger jeans and an abbreviated, long-sleeved blouse that show off her toned tummy. As she sent the ball toward the pins, the superstar blond bombshell rotated her arms, seemingly sending a signal to help ensure that all the pins would fall down. Those antics failed her.

After that, the camera caught a bunch of metallic balloons and Britney’s birthday cake, the latter of which featured chocolate chip cookies on the top and pictures of the star all around the sides of the sweet treat. On the plate that held the pretty pink cake, the words “Happy Birthday” had been written in chocolate.

That portion of the video was followed by some more pictures of a beach, with special attention being paid to the sand that had been trampled on by bare feet that left imprints. A small glimpse of Britney’s skating session from earlier in the day was also part of the Instagram update that was included at the end of the clip accompanied by a version of Brandy’s “Angel In Disguise” song.

Britney’s most recent social media update proved the sporty star was popular on her, earning more than 123,000 likes, including one like from Heidi Klum, and 11,200 comments within one hour of being posted.

Britney’s boyfriend, Sam, wrote in the comments section of the update.

“Biggest birthday wishes for you,” said her man, who added a wrapped present, a birthday cake, and a red heart emoji to his comment.

Many others also offered Britney birthday greetings, while a few veered off course to write comments, at least one of which was confusing.

“The chaos,” said one follower.

“Welcome toooo Miami,” remarked another Instagram user, who may or may not have pinpointed Britney’s birthday destination.