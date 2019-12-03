Jojo Babie Sizzles In Navy Blue Teddy On A Bed

Jojo Babie shared a sizzling new photo on Instagram a day ago. She was seen sporting a navy blue teddy. The lingerie featured lace throughout, with a deep v-neck that left her cleavage on display. The midriff portion was sheer, and it had a cut-out on the back. The model posed on top of a bed, as she struck the Bambi pose. She angled her body towards the camera and placed her left hand on top of her head. This pose seemed to accentuate all of her curves.

The stunner gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted. She positioned her chin slightly upwards and looked to her left with her eyes. She wore her hair down in a side part, with her locks falling down in front of her shoulders. A portion obscured the right side of her face, although her hair was pushed aside to leave her chest bare. The model wore it with soft waves, but it was also ruffled for a natural look. All in all, she kept things simple with no visible jewelry.

In addition, Jojo sported light pink lipstick. She also wore dark eyeliner and eyeshadow. The bed that the bombshell posed on had white sheets and pillows, with a lime green headboard. The edges were a light wooden tone, and a small light was attached to the corner. One of the pillows had multiple colorful squares in blue and green.

Jojo was seen well-illuminated in the shot, thanks to the sunlight streaming into the room from the left side of the frame.

Fans left tons of nice compliments in the comments section.

“Looking amazing in lingerie jojo,” wrote a follower.

“You look so gorgeous in all of your pictures @jojo_babie,” gushed an admirer.

“Look forward to every post from you beautiful,” declared a fan.

“Once again I’m blinded by your beauty. Hope you’ve enjoyed your weekend so far. Hope to see more from you! #fitchicksrock #atlshawty #wolfofig,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

Jojo recently shared another social media update where she posed in a different set of lingerie. This time, she opted for a red ensemble that left little to the imagination. It was a lacy teddy, which was mostly made of straps. This left her chest and midriff exposed. The bombshell took a selfie with her left hand, as she gave a slight pout while looking at her phone screen. Her hair was worn down in a middle part.