‘The Young And The Restless’ Two Weeks Ahead Spoilers: Kyle Celebrates

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead bring suspicions and successes for the week of December 9 as Kyle enjoys some success while Victor suspects Amanda. Plus, Adam and Phyllis clash while Billy tries to deny his old self.

Adam (Mark Grossman) pushes Phyllis’s (Michelle Stafford) buttons, according to SheKnows Soaps. They’ve been in and out of friendship since Adam’s return to Genoa City, but it looks like he might have had enough of Phyllis’s constant barging into his penthouse. Adam knows precisely how to get a rise out of Phyllis, so that’s just what he does. Adam believes that Phyllis still has something up her sleeve, but he’s not sure what it is.

Elsewhere, Kyle (Michale Mealor) celebrates success. It’s been a bit of a rough go for Kyle since he was essentially demoted from co-CEO to co-COO when Billy (Jason Thompson) quit, and Jack (Peter Bergman) stepped back into the head position at the family business. Then, Jack also invited Kyle’s new cousin Theo (Tyler Johnson) into the mix, and Kyle started to dread work even more. However, now it seems that Kyle enjoys some good fortune while he works to make the best of things, although he was disappointed about not getting to become CEO on his own. Most likely, Lola (Sasha Calle) is the one by Kyle’s side cheering him on, but it’s also possible that Summer (Hunter King) is somehow involved in Kyle’s success. After all, they work together and seem to grow closer day by day.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) has suspicions about Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Not too long ago, he ordered an investigation into Amanda’s mysterious background. Until Victor got involved, everybody who looked into Amanda’s history ended up hitting dead ends. There are plenty of things that do not add up about Genoa City’s Hilary Curtis look-alike lawyer, Amanda. Leave it to The Mustache to get to the bottom of everything.

Billy wrestles with old habits. Since quitting Jabot, Billy has struggled. He’s made no bones about his situation to Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and she’s been supportive of her partner and the father of two of her children. However, if Billy falls back into his previous bad habits like gambling and the like, Victoria isn’t likely to put up with any nonsense about the man she once married and has not committed to. It looks like everything Billy has worked so hard to build recently is at risk of tumbling into ruin.