Gwen Stefani Rocks Frock Full Of Sequins As She Promotes Her ‘The Voice’ Talent From The Singing Show’s Top 10

Gwen Stefani charmed her 1.7 million Instagram followers as she modeled her latest sartorial statement while talking up her two Team Gwen members who made it to the top 10 of The Voice. The sequin-covered dress made the judge and mentor shine as both Rose Short and Martina Martinez shined as well when each of them performed on December 2, with the latter hoping to win the competition for Season 17 during Challenge Week.

The day before her two female team members showed their mettle, The Voice judge showed up on her social media feed while wearing a sexy micro mini dress made of futuristic metallic fabric in a design evocative of the 1960s. Apparently, the 50-year-old singer likes that era, at least as far as its trendy fashion is concerned. After all, she wore a similar style for her appearance on Monday’s The Voice.

While Gwen smiled for the camera in the first photo from a pack of three images on the popular social media feed, she rocked a small black bow on the top of her head and a big pink bow on one of the shoulders of her fancy frock. The sequins on her micro mini dress grew in size, starting with small sparkly bits on the bodice and larger sparkly bits taking over the rest of the garment.

The flashy sequins that covered Gwen’s fun-filled frock turned color in a gradient fashion. Silver-gray sequins had been sewn into the top third of the garment, and then a darker metallic gray array of sequins covered the middle of the dress, with very dark gray sequins taking over the lower third of her very shiny attire.

The lead picture of the pack featured Gwen in a close-up photo as the blond beauty took her spot at The Voice‘s judging station, sitting in the big red swivel chair that has become a trademark of the long-running NBC show.

In the second image of the set, Gwen was photographed from head to toe. The resulting photo revealed that the No Doubt frontwoman and true fashionista had paired her fancy frock with a pair of over-the-knee boots made of gun-metal leather or pleather and her go-to legwear of fishnet stockings.

The third photo of the three-pack revealed a happy shot of the popular diva as she grinned at the camera. Her blond hair fell in front of her dress as she tilted her head to one side. Her face full of makeup included sparkly silver eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner drawn into an exaggerated cat eye, and juicy pink lipstick.

Within less than an hour of being shared, the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s most recent Instagram post earned nearly 28,500 likes and more than 325 comments.

“Your team’s performances today were so good!!!! still stunned by both rose and joana,” said one enthusiastic fan, who added two heart-eye face and two clapping hand emoji to the comment.

“You look like a Barbie,” remarked another follower, adding a heart-eye face emoji to what she said.

“Brazil is waiting for you at lollapalooza 2020,” stated a third admirer, who was speaking about Gwen’s future booking after The Voice names a winner as the show comes to a close for Season 17.