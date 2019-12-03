Christie Brinkley Slays In Off-The-Shoulder Polka Dot Dress

Christie Brinkley is defying age once again in her most recent social media share. Throughout her career, the 65-year-old has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure in a number of both scandalous and chic outfits ranging from bikinis to beautiful ball gowns and just about everything else in between. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Brinkley looked stunning in another chic ensemble.

In the shot, the blond bombshell stood front and center, rocking a huge smile on her face. Just in front of her was a table with three wine bottles from her Bellissima Prosecco line that she told fans she would be promoting later this week on QVC. The stunner wore her long, blond locks pulled halfway back and slightly waved for the occasion with a few loose pieces of hair falling around her cheek. Brinkley also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The model accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and showed off a little bit of skin in a beautiful, off-the-shoulder brown dress that had white polka dots all over. The dress buttoned down the middle and Brinkley flaunted her tiny waist while rocking a tight brown belt. Since the image went live on her page, it’s earned the beauty plenty of attention from fans so far with over 2,000 likes and 70-plus comments.

While some followers took to the post to let Brinkley know that she looked stunning, countless others raved about her amazing figure. A few more social media users commented on the post to let her know that they would be purchasing some Prosecco while a few more simply commented using their choice of emoji.

“You are an inspiration! Thanks for your positive posts,” one fan wrote, adding a red heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You is ‘Belíssima’ Christie. Very Young and Rejuvenated,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Wow this is great! Do you remember where you lived in Paris? I am there now enjoying long walks along the Seine,” a third fan wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of three dropped jaws in another stunning outfit that drove her fans wild. In the photo, the stunner rocked a tight-fitting black dress and a pair of black boots to match. She told fans that she was promoting a Betsey Johnson purse and like her most recent post, that one earned her a lot of attention with over 6,000 likes and 180-plus comments.