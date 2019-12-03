Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Spreads Her Legs In Sexy New Photo

Elsa Hosk shared a new photo to her Instagram feed in which she showed off her fierce attitude, and her 5.8 million fans are loving it.

On Monday, December 2, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media app to post a double update from the afterparty of boohoo x All That Glitters, as she indicated in her caption.

In the first photo, Hosk is sitting on the corner of a bed with her legs spread apart on different sides of the mattress. She was rocking an elegant black jumpsuit that features a daring neckline that plunges all the way to her stomach, leaving quite a bit of her chest exposed. The legs of the garment are tight at the top and slightly wider near the hems, creating a beautiful effect that elongates her famous pins. The jumpsuit boasts squared shoulders that give its structure an edgy vibe.

Hosk completed her look with a pair of black high heeled shoes. She accessorized her outfit with a thick necklace and a matching bracelet.

The Swedish stunner wore her blond hair pulled back in a sophisticated hairstyle, keeping the focus on her face. She wore a dark smoky eye, complete with a generous amount of black mascara that added a lot of drama to her look. A nude shade of lipstick helped balance out the darkness of the eye makeup.

Hosk shared two photos of herself in the same outfit and location. The only difference is her pose, though they are also similar. In the second shot, she has her legs closer together as she takes her hand to her chest. Also, this time around, she is looking at the camera while in the first, she has her gaze down and head turned to the side.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 70,000 likes within a couple of hours of going live. The photo also attracted upwards of 320 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and elegance, showering her with compliments and emoji.

Loading...

“Legssss,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“Porcelain princess,” said another fan.

“These are dope,” a third fan raved, including a string of emoji after the message.

“[C]an we just talk about your cheekbones for a sec?????” yet another user chimed in, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.