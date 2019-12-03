Canadian Hottie Khloe Terae Rocks Rapunzel Hair In A Mint Green String Bikini

Khloe Terae got the pulses of her fans racing as she sported long thick hair and a tiny bikini in her latest Instagram update, which she posted to her account on Monday.

In the sexy snapshot, Khloe is seen wearing a mint green string bikini that showcased all of her enviable curves. The tiny two-piece flaunted the Canadian model’s toned arms, tiny waist, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and ample cleavage.

Khloe posed with her hand on top of her head, rocking long, blond Rapunzel-like hair extensions that are braided over her shoulder and fall well past her hips and out of the frame.

For the shot, the bombshell also rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering pink eye shadow. She added highlighter to her face, dramatic blush to bring out her cheekbones, and light pink lips to complete the glam look, which she accessorized by wearing a watch on one hand, a bracelet on the other, and gold hoop earrings.

In the caption of the snap, the model revealed that she doesn’t need a man, but that she’s exactly what men may need. In the background, a metal fence and green foliage is visible behind her.

Of course, Khloe’s over 2.3 million followers fell in love with the photograph and quickly began to show their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button over 11,000 times and leaving over 275 comments in the span of just seven hours after the photo went live on the social media site.

“U look like a princess,” one of Khloe’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Continue with the great beauty and work,” another adoring admirer stated.

“Girl omg omg LOVE IT! Rapunzel!” a third social media user said.

“How gorgeous is Khloe? She is seriously the most beautiful woman on Instagram, and that hair…OMG! I love it so much!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe is used to showing off her flawless figure on Instagram, and recently got steamy in a post where she pulled down the top of her white one-piece suit to expose her chest as she accessorized with a headscarf and multiple bracelets on her wrists, standing with her eyes closed in front of a gorgeous blue background.

That also proved to be a popular upload for Khloe Terae, as it has racked up over 19,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.