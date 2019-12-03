Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Flaunts Pert Derriere In Neon Green Bikini

Lais Ribeiro posted a new photo to her Instagram feed to share that she is counting down the days to her next vacation.

On Monday, December 2, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a bikini that puts her flawless figure fully on display.

In the photo, Ribeiro is sitting on the shallow part of a swimming pool as she posed with her back to the camera, putting her backside front and center. The model — who in addition to being an Angel is also known for her work with Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition— did not disclose her location.

The Brazilian supermodel rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a neon green shade that makes her tan complexion glow. The swimsuit features a top with two adjustable straps that go over her shoulders. The top doesn’t have a clasp on the back, suggesting it is a bikini that the wearer has to pull over the head.

Ribeiro teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms with a double strap on either side. The bottoms sit high on her sides, dipping slightly on the back in a way that accentuates her full hips and itty bitty waist. The thong-cut of the bikini bares quite a bit of skin on her backside.

Ribeiro wore her raven hair pulled back in a tight, slicked-back low bun. The model has her head turned to her right. Her gaze is down and lips slightly pursed, striking a serene facial expression. Ribeiro accessorized her pool look with a pair of black sunglasses and a few gold necklaces.

The post proved to be quite popular with her 2.1 million Instagram followers. The photo attracted more than 36,800 likes and upwards of 180 comments in just a few hours of going live.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American stunner took to the comments section to praise her beauty by showering her with compliments and emoji. The messages were written mostly in her native language Portuguese and English.

“Your back is beautiful. And your beauty is back,” one user said, trailing the words with a green heart emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunning,” said another fan.

“Nice back,” a third fan chimed in, adding a few red hearts and heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love ur tan and the suit,” yet another user raved.