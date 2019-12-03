‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Evan Kisses Sonny, Ciara Opens Xander’s Box

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, December 3, reveal that there could be a brand new love connection brewing between Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and his new hunky friend, Evan.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will see Sonny and Evan began to grow closer by the day as they’ve established a new friendship. However, it seems that Evan may want to be more than just friends and he’ll show him that by pulling him into a kiss on Tuesday’s episode.

Sonny will likely be taken aback by the gesture. Although he seemingly finds Evan attractive, his heart is a jumbled mess at the moment now that the love of his life, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is in prison for his part in killing Sonny’s own mother, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

Sonny and Will have always had a complicated relationship, and it seems they never get enough time to be happy. Before the shocking time jump things were good for the couple, who were busy raising their daughter Arianna with her mother, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), and enjoying their marriage.

Now things have completely changed. Sonny can’t even look Will in the eyes and their love story has come to a tragic and devastating halt.

Meanwhile, Will has other problems behind bars. Clyde Weston (James Reed) currently wants Will dead and even tried to take his life in his cell. Thankfully, Clyde’s son — and Will’s cellmate — Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) arrived at the perfect time to stop Clyde from murdering Will.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will continue her quest to prove that Ben is innocent of killing his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause). Ciara and Ben both believe that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) killed Jordan and framed him for her death.

Now Ciara has stolen a metal locked box from Xander’s office and she’ll finally break into it to uncover his secret. However, it may not be the secret that she wanted to learn.

It’s possible that instead of seeing proof that Xander killed Jordan that Ciara will instead find documents proving that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is the biological father of Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) daughter, Mickey.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will urge Eric to forgive her for withholding the information about his daughter from him for over a year.