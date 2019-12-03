Wendy Williams Feels It’s ‘Too Soon’ For Olivia Jade Gianulli To Return Online After Admissions Scandal

Wendy Williams recently decided to share her on her show that she isn’t interested in what Olivia Jade Giannulli has to say following the college admissions scandal.

The daytime talk show host discussed with her audience what her thoughts were on the fact that Olivia Jade appeared on her popular YouTube channel months after her mother, Lori Loughlin and her father, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of bribery in order for Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella, to attend the University of Southern California, per Hollywood Life.

Upon hearing that Olivia Jade returned to her channel, Williams immediately began to speak negatively about the 19-year-old influencer. She began the story, which was discussed on her “Hot Topics” section by immediately insulting her and referring to her as “Lori Loughlin’s stupid daughter” before informing her audience that she wasn’t invested in the story.

“Lock the mother up, daughter go away, and Mossimo, continue sewing those clothes,” Williams said.

Williams also shared that she didn’t feel that the scandal will do much to Olivia Jade’s career as she is seemingly ready to return to producing content for her fans.

“They say she lost a lot of sponsorship [on YouTube], but she’ll get them back — Privilege,” Williams shared, with a disinterested look to her audience. “Your mom’s going to jail.”

Williams also suggested that Olivia Jade stay off of YouTube for the remainder of the decade. She then shared with her audience that, when she was around the same age as the beauty guru, she wasn’t as “stupid” as her. She also said that she couldn’t understand how Olivia Jade didn’t know what her parents were up to before they were indicted by the police back in March. She also said that, in about five years, the public will decide to forgive Olivia Jade and that she should refrain from speaking in public until then.

Olivia Jade returned to her YouTube channel on Sunday, December 1. The content creator had decided to step away from her channel after her parents were arrested for their alleged bribery scam. In the video, which currently has 2.5 million views, Olivia Jade shared with her subscribers that she “really, really missed” filming for her channel and interacting with her fans. She then shared that she was eager to return to filming for her channel.

While Olivia Jade has returned to YouTube, she said that her fans shouldn’t expect any details regarding her family’s troubles. The influencer shared that, legally, she can’t speak about the college admissions scandal or her parents’ current legal state. Both Loughlin and Mossimo were charged with one count of bribery for their alleged illegal acts.