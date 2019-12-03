‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Wears Nothing Under Open Top In Snap That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Antje Utgaard posted a new update to her Instagram page that has her 1.8 million fans going into a frenzy.

On Monday, December 2, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media app to share a scorching hot photo of herself in which she wore nothing under an open top, leaving little to the imagination. In the snapshot, Utgaard is posing by what looks to be a balcony in front of a white building with lots of green vegetation in the background. According to the tag the blond bombshell paired with her post, the shot was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Utgaard rocked a white top featuring long sleeves that button-up at the wrist. The top has two longer points at the front that are meant to be tied up. However, the model opted to leave the top untied and fully open, leaving quite a bit of her chest exposed. Utgaard is holding onto one of the sides of the shirt, using her hand to cover her chest. Meanwhile, the took the other hand to her neck, using her arm to help cover herself up on the opposite side.

Utgaard teamed her top with a pair of matching white bikini bottoms that sit just above her belly button, leaving her upper stomach on display. The bottoms also feature high-cut sides that help accentuate her full, wide hips.

Utgaard wore her blond hair parted on the side and styled down in perfect waves that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. The camera is positioned slightly below eye level, as Utgaard looks down into the lenses with her lips parted in a seductive way. She wore dark eye makeup that gave her gaze extra depth, while a nude lipstick counterbalanced the heavy eyeshadow and mascara.

The post proved to be quite popular among her fans, attracting more than 21,500 likes. The photo also garnered upwards of 300 comments within just a few hours.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Wisconsin native took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to express their admiration for Utgaard.

“Wish i was as fit as you,” one user wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Bombshell,” said another user, trailing the words with a fire, a red heart and a heart eyes emoji.

“My crush FOREVER!!” a third user chimed in.

“You look stunning,” yet another fan raved.