Kate Beckinsale, 46, Defies Age In Brown String Bikini During Mexican Getaway

Kate Beckinsale’s bikini body was on full display earlier today as she made a splash in Mexico. As those who follow her on social media know, the brunette bombshell has never been shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure, regularly sharing bikini-clad and underwear-clad photos for her millions of fans. Earlier today, Beckinsale flaunted her world-famous bikini bod in a skimpy little suit, only this time the photos were snapped by The Daily Mail rather than posted on her popular page.

According to the outlet, Beckinsale has been vacationing in tourist hotspot Los Cabos, Mexico with one of her close friends. During her time there, she’s been putting on a sexy display for the camera and photos that were published by the outlet show Beckinsale strutting her stuff by the pool. For the occasion, the 46-year-old wore her long, dark locks down and slightly curled as she stepped out at the Nobu Los Cabos resort.

The bombshell appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo and she covered the majority of her face with a large pair of black sunglasses. The actress accessorized the look with a brown beaded bracelet on one wrist and a gold bracelet on the other. She left little to the imagination while clad in a brown string bikini that featured a bandeau top and offered generous views of cleavage as well as her sculpted upper half.

The bottoms of the suit were equally as revealing and they included string ties at the sides, showing off her toned and tanned legs as well as her taut tummy. She carried her cellphone in one hand and a book in the other and looked relaxed as she lounged next to pal Jonathan Voluck. Voluck was all smiles for the outing, rocking a pair of tiny black bottoms that showed off his chiseled body.

Loading...

On social media, Beckinsale has been sharing photos of her and Voluck from the trip and the two have appear to be having a great time with one another. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Beckinsale showed off her body on Instagram in another sexy bikini, that time in a mis-matched suit that included a leopard-print bandeau top and tiny white bottoms. The social media sensation completed the look with a pair of strappy brown heels.

It comes as no surprise that the photo captured the attention of her fans on social media, racking up over 367,000 likes in addition to 6,000-plus comments, most of which were fans dropping a line to rave over Beckinsale’s amazing body.