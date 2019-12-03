Porsha Williams Reportedly Feels That It’s Difficult To Relive Dennis McKinley’s Cheating On ‘RHOA’

Porsha Williams admits that she is having difficulties rewatching some of her personal life with Dennis McKinley on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The reality star is reportedly still reeling from the fact that her fiance cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child, Pilar Jhena McKinley. According to Hollywood Life, the couple’s relationship woes are currently playing out on the Bravo smash. The couple have discussed various points of their relationship on the show, and Williams has been vocal with her fans about how the rumors and inevitable truth of McKinley’s cheating has affected her in the weeks following her finding out.

A source close to the outlet shared the current episodes of RHOA are creating issues within their newfound relationship. The couple, who decided to work on their relationship earlier this year, is reportedly struggling with getting back into their current lives as Williams watches the entire scandal unfold in front of a national audience.

“Porsha and Dennis have been working really hard to get their relationship back on track since the summer and they’re doing better than ever. It was really hard for Porsha to forgive Dennis for cheating and it’s been hard for them as a couple to relive it and hear people talking about it now that it’s airing on TV. It filmed months ago and they’re in a different place now,” a source shared with the outlet.

The source then continued to say that Williams and McKinley are currently taking the necessary steps to create a better foundation for their relationship. The couple is reportedly continuing with couple’s counseling, which they have shared on the show. Williams has also reportedly worked diligently to forgive McKinley, but is still finding their relationship problems hard to watch. McKinley, on the other hand, was reportedly not a fan of the show prior to meeting and being engaged to Williams, and doesn’t plan to watch the current season.

Willams and McKinley briefly split this past summer after a little over a year together. The couple got engaged in 2018 shortly after Williams announced that she was having baby PJ. Things reportedly went south for the couple after it was rumored that he was secretly in a relationship with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Both McKinley and Ward denied ever knowing one another.

Although it is reportedly difficult for Williams to share her relationship drama with her fans, she and McKinley are reportedly in a good space. The couple’s wedding plans are back on, and they recently shared an adorable photo on Instagram from PJ’s first Thanksgiving.