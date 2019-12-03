‘LPBW’ Stars Tori & Zach Roloff Get Their First Christmas Tree With 2 Kids & ‘Barely Survived’

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is sharing a handful of fun updates about her Christmas preparations via her Instagram page, and fans will not want to miss these. Tori and her husband Zach Roloff have been doing lots of bonding with 2-year-old Jackson and new baby Lilah, and it sounds as if it’s been both beautiful and a bit challenging.

On Sunday and Monday, the Little People, Big World star shared the trials and tribulations she and Zach went through to get into the holiday spirit at their home. On Sunday, the LPBW crew went out together to get their tree and Tori admitted that it became quite the ordeal.

Not only was Tori struggling a bit with walking in the snow while carrying Lilah in a front carrier and without the best outdoor gear, but Jackson was terrified of Santa Claus. In fact, Tori quipped that Jackson nearly gave himself a concussion trying to get away from Santa.

Luckily, it sounds as if both Zach and Lilah did just fine with the cold excursion. Despite the family’s struggles, they found a great tree and got it home.

On Monday, Tori started sharing short videos via her Instagram stories showing the next phase of this Christmas tree experience. The Little People, Big World stars got the tree into the house and it quickly became clear that this tree was going to go all the way up to the ceiling with no room to spare.

Tori joked that there would be no tree topper this year, as the top of the family’s new Christmas tree grazed the ceiling. Later, the LPBW star joked with Zach that she thought they could have gone bigger.

Though it took a while, Tori has now shared a shot of the finished tree via her Instagram Stories as well. She joked that it looks great, is pretty full, and has a lot of sap.

More than 170,000 of Tori’s followers liked her Instagram post detailing the challenges of getting the tree and more than 1,000 left comments. Some joked that the Roloff family had surely earned a trip to Disney for making it through this and others noted that the family looked beautiful.

Lilah has only been a part of the LPBW world for a matter of days, but Tori has already embraced what she called a perfect night with her two little ones. Despite some obstacles along the way, it looks as if this Christmas tree process will end up creating plenty of great memories for the family as well.