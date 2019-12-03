Peruvian Bombshell Tefi Valenzuela Sizzles In Tiny Bikini For Hot Throwback Video

Tefi Valenzuela shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she showed off her slamming physique in a throwback video that has her 2.2 million fans going wild in the comments section.

Over the weekend, the Peruvian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post the clip of herself in a tiny bikini. Valenzuela paired her post with a caption in which she suggested, in Spanish, that she was nursing a hangover and if anyone else was in the same situation. The model and singer also added that she can’t wait for new music to come out.

In the video, Valenzuela strikes different poses by a sleek black Lamborghini. The model rocked a two-piece bathing suit that featured a triangle top with a gray semi-sheer layer with flower patterns over a white background. The bikini top boasted thin straps that tie up around her neck. Its small triangles tease quite a bit of her cleavage.

Valenzuela teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms in white. The piece has a double-strap on either side, with one string sitting low on her frame while the other sitting high up on her waist. The way the bottoms sit on her sides help accentuate her full, wide hips while leaving her insanely toned abs front and center.

Valenzuela wore her brunette hair swept over to one side and styled down as its strands fall over her shoulders. Throughout the clip, Valenzuela sits either on or near the sports car as she smiles at the camera. According to the geotag she added to her post, she shot the video in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. In addition, she indicated that the clip was shot by the Florida-based filmmaker Donis Coronel.

The post proved to be pretty popular, having been viewed more than 339,000 times within about a day. The video garnered upwards of 25,600 likes and more than 325 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American bombshell took to the comments section to shower Valenzuela with compliments in both her native Spanish and also in English and other languages.

