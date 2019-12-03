Josh Brolin Tried The ‘Perineum Sunning’ Trend And It Went Horribly

Josh Brolin didn’t do very well with the latest new wave health trend.

The actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share his experience with “perineum sunning,” a trend in which people open up their most private of areas for some direct exposure to the sun’s UV rays. The trend was introduced to social media by a spiritual influencer who goes by Metaphysical Megan. In October, she shared a picture of herself in the buff, sitting on a rock in the desert with her legs high and her backside exposed to the sun, explaining the health benefits of it.

Brolin told fans that he gave the trend a chance, and ended up a little too overzealous with his approach.

“Tried this perineum sunning that I’ve been hearing about and my suggestion is do not do it as long as I did,” Brolin wrote.

The Academy Award nominee then got graphic in the description of his injuries.

“My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family… instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain,” he shared.

As Newshub noted, Josh apparently didn’t read too closely when Metaphysical Megan described the exercise. In her original post in October, the social media figure noted that 30 seconds of sunlight on the backside is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with clothes on.

Brolin also apparently missed the warnings from health experts that there are no benefits and plenty of risks to open up one of the body’s most sensitive — and almost always covered — areas to direct sunlight. As the Sun noted in its breakdown of the “perineum sunning” trend, experts warned that prolonged exposure could lead to some serious health risks, including skin cancer.

Shamir Patel, founder of the online pharmacy Chemist 4 U, told the newspaper that while it is important for the body to get Vitamin D, there are healthier and easier ways to do it than direct sun exposure to the perineum.

“While the healer is only promoting 30 seconds of irregular sun exposure, a sustained period of doing so, could lead to long term sun damage,” Patel noted. “There are no studies or research to suggest that it works, so it really has no benefit, either.”

It’s not clear how long Brolin may need to heal, but it seems likely he’s done with perineum sunning from here on.