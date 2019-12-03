Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Is Already Being Compared To HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

Critics are already praising the battle scenes in the upcoming Netflix series, 'The Witcher.'

Already a successful book and video game franchise, The Witcher is due to be released as a TV series on Netflix later this month. Set in a fantasy world, the series has already started to get comparisons to HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, according to Pop Culture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the new Netflix series has already received praise from the series’ executive producer, Tomek Baginski, regarding the actor who plays the main character. However, as outlets receive early screeners of the series, more praise has been loaded on The Witcher, even going as far as to praise the series above Game of Thrones — in particular, the battle scenes.

“The fight scenes in #Witcher WOW Makes #GameofThrones fights look awful,” said critic and YouTuber, Warstu, who posted his comments to his Twitter account recently.

Another critic also suggested via their Twitter account that the fight scenes in The Witcher made the ones in Game of Thrones look like “two drunks fighting outside a bar.”

This is pretty strong commentary, especially considering the fact that while the final season of Game of Thrones may not be the best according to fans and critics alike, very few could criticize the battle scenes outside of the Battle of Winterfell which took place mostly in the dark. Even still, that battle was considered epic merely because of the scale of it and the fact that it took so long to film.

In addition to praise for the upcoming battle scenes, critics are also heaping praise on the series as a whole.

“I can’t break the embargo, but I will express my thoughts about the screeners,” said one critic on Twitter.

“First off, how dare you make something so glorious. Second, Henry Cavill chose Roach well, and that’s the hill I die on!”

At the moment, critiques of The Witcher have been entirely vague due to embargoes being placed on outlets that have access to early screeners of the series. However, most have been very vocal in expressing just how much they look forward to everyone else seeing it and then being able to discuss it fully.

Netflix describes The Witcher as “an epic tale of fate and family.” Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, is a solitary monster hunter, who “struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Season 1 of The Witcher will drop globally to Netflix on December 20.