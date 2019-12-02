Instagram Model Ashley Vee Puts On Busty Display In Vinyl Top To Tease Her 1.2 Million Fans

Ashley Vee shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her voluptuous figure to promote the special sale Fashion Nova is having this week.

On Sunday, December 1, the Instagram model took to the popular social media platform to post a series of sizzling snapshots of herself in a skimpy top that leaves little to the imagination, and her 1.2 million-plus followers are going wild. In the photos, Vee is rocking a black vinyl top that features a strapless shoulder line. Its bodice boasts an underwire structure that pushes against her torso, helping accentuate her busty physique. Its neckline dips into her chest, while a cutout detail in the middle further highlights her cleavage.

Vee teamed her skimpy top with a pair of matching black biker shorts over it. The shorts reach down to her mid-thighs while hugging her hip area very closely. The stretchy fabric flatters her curves, putting Vee’s hourglass figure in full evidence.

As indicated by the tags paired with her photos, both her top and shorts are from Fashion Nova, a brand that often partners up with models and social media influencers, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. In her caption, Vee indicated that the label is having a big sale. She added that her fans can enjoy up to 50 percent off their purchases by using a special code.

In the first photo, Vee is looking into the camera straight-on with her lips parted in a seductive way. In the second shot, Vee is standing in front of a vanity mirror as she applies tinted gloss on her lips. The third snapshot sees the Instagram model sitting in an elegant mustard armchair with her legs to one side. This last shot shows her full outfit more clearly than the first two.

Vee completed her look by wearing her brunette hair swept over to one side and styled down in perfect waves, emanating a 1950s vibe.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with her fans. In under a day of going live, the photos garnered more than 15,800 likes. The post also earned upwards of 245 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

Loading...

“QUEEN,” raved one fan, trailing the comment with a series of sparkle emoji.

“You sooooo yummy,” said another user.

“Everything about you is LIT [100 point emoji] [fire emoji]…the sparkle in your eyes tho,” a third user chimed in, completing the message with a sparkle and a heart eyes emoji.