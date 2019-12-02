Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Drops Jaws In Insanely Tight White Dress

Bombshell Cindy Prado left little to the imagination in her most recent social media share. The Cuban-born beauty has never been shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure for fans on her wildly popular Instagram page, rocking everything from bikinis to crop tops and plenty of other insanely tight outfits. In the most recent shot that was posted on her page, the stunner dropped jaws in another NSFW look.

In the caption of the image, the model tagged herself in Miami, Florida, where she struck a sexy pose in what appeared to be a lobby. She told her fans that the photo was taken during the weekend, also plugging retailer Oh Polly and their holiday sale. For the photo op, Prado looked straight into the camera while she sported a serious look on her face. The smokeshow wore her long, blond locks down and curled, also rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace and had her killer figure on full display in a sexy white dress. The NSFW number fit Prado like a glove, clinging to her every curve and hitting well above her knee while showing off her toned and tanned legs. The gorgeous outfit also featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and showcased a little bit of cleavage, as well as her fit upper-half. To complete the look, she carried a nude-colored purse in her hand.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the social media sensation a ton of attention from her fans, with over 10,000 likes in addition to 160-plus comments. Some of the beauty’s followers praised the image and gushed over her amazing figure while countless others simply dropped a line to let her know that she looks stunning. A few others had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“You look amazing. White is a great color on you. But not sure what wouldn’t look great on you,” one fan wrote, adding a heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“So beautiful and lovely in white,” another admirer raved.

“The dress sits perfect,” a third social media user gushed.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the stunner showed off her amazing body in a revealing outfit. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Prado sizzled in an all-denim look that included a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes and a matching crop top. Like her most recent photo, that post racked up over 19,000 likes and well over 300 comments.