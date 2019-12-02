‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Thinks Book About Her Dating History Should Be Made Into A TV Show

The reality star's book, 'He's Making you Crazy,' is co-authored by the writer of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.'

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute says she hopes her dating guide can eventually be made into a TV show. The 36-year-old Bravo star — who is set to publish her book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, next summer — worked with an author who has experience with movie deals, and she thinks her manuscript has what it takes for a small-screen adaption.

Doute told Page Six her book is “a very facetious outlook” on the dating game.

“Basically, it starts from like, every dating experience that I’ve gone through since I was a little kid up until the current moment,” the Vanderpump Rules veteran said.”It’s like a universal dating survival guide. So it’s like you’ve either been through these stories or your friends have gone through these stories. …My partner, Michele Alexander, wrote How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, so I couldn’t have a better partner… And, you know, hopefully, one day it adapts to a television show.”

Movie buffs may recall that Alexander’s 1998 self-help book written with Jeannie Long was adapted into a 2003 hit romantic comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson.

Vanderpump Rules fans have seen a good chunk of Doute’s adult dating life play out on TV, and with any luck, they’ll get to see the backstory if her TV wish comes true.

When Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013, Doute was in a long-term relationship with her co-star Tom Sandoval. After a nasty split from the TomTom co-owner, she dated DJ James Kennedy, who is also still on the Bravo reality show. Her most recent onscreen romance was with Brian Carter, whom she met on a dating app. The two split in September. Doute has since dated sporadically, and she remains on good terms with her most recent ex.

Doute’s hopes for a TV show adaption of her book come after her on-and-off friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder recently scored a digital series based on her own title, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook, per Us Weekly. Schroeder revealed that the digital series is an “audition” for a possible future TV show.

Doute previously described her book as “the ultimate guide to owning your ‘crazy’ and never giving up on love.” In a statement to People, the reality star explained the title is all about “self-empowerment” and will give lovelorn readers advice on how to get out of unhealthy situations by using questionable tactics. These supposedly include hacking a crush’s email account after figuring out his or her online security question answers on the first date.