‘Vikings’ Season 6: Lagertha Is Set To Retire From Being A Shieldmaiden

In History Channel’s Vikings, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is known for being a fierce shieldmaiden who never shies away from a good battle. However, according to a new clip for Season 6 that has been released by TV Line, she looks set to retire in the final season of the hit historical drama series.

Lagertha is considered quite old now, so it is understandable that she would like to retire from battle. Winnick has recently spoken to Rotten Tomatoes about the challenges of playing the aging shieldmaiden in the final season of Vikings.

“We played around with different ways of aging her, added a little bit with clothes more of a weight gain. We did a limp. I ended up doing scars on her face to show the passage of time. So she wears her scars physically, and her emotional scars as well.”

The latest clip for Season 6 of Vikings shows a conversation between Lagertha, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). Her son, Bjorn, is speaking of his commitments regarding being the new king of Kattegat. During the conversation, Bjorn requests continued support from his mother. it is at this point that the aging shieldmaiden reveals her plans to retire from her life of battle.

“I wish you well in your enterprise, my dear son,” Lagetha says in the Season 6 clip.

“And, I am sure you will succeed, [Bjorn]. But, in the future, you will have to do it without me.”

Bjorn doesn’t understand what Lagertha means by the comment, and she responds accordingly.

“I have seen enough of war, I have seen enough of death.”

Lagertha then details the fact that she no longer wants to live in the public eye and would prefer, instead, to change her lifestyle entirely and build a farmstead. She cites the reason behind this by mentioning her previous husband, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), and the fact that she had been truly happy back then.

However, considering the life that Lagertha has led, many fans are wondering if she will truly settle back into the life of a farmer and without all of the excitement of battle and war. Of course, viewers will have to wait until Vikings returns on Wednesday night in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season but, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, a new spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, is currently in development with Netflix.