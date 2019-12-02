Jim Edmonds Celebrated Thanksgiving With Older Children, Shared Instagram Photos After Split From Wife Meghan

Jim Edmonds filed for divorce in late October.

Jim Edmonds wasn’t able to see his three youngest children, including 3-year-old Aspen and 17-month-old twins Hayes and Hart, on Thanksgiving because they were spending the day with their mother, Meghan King Edmonds.

According to a report from Bravo TV’s The Feast on December 2, Jim shared several images of his festivities, which were prepared by his 22-year-old daughter Hayley Edmonds, on his Instagram stories.

Just days after sharing a couple of photos from a “boys night in,” which featured Jim’s son Landon Edmonds and some friends enjoying his bowling alley and batting lane, Jim returned to social media with a new set of photos taken from inside his massive mansion in St. Louis, Missouri.

Following a major trip to Costco, Hayley prepared her family’s Thanksgiving Day meal in Jim’s stunning white kitchen with the help of Sutton Edmonds.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Jim has been married three times and shares his two oldest daughters, Hayley and Lauren, with his late first wife, LeAnn Horton. He also has two children with second wife Allison Jayne Raski, including son Landon and daughter Sutton.

“This young lady killed her first Thanksgiving,” Jim told his fans and followers.

After enjoying their meal, Jim returned to social media and told his online audience that he would be enjoying some takeout with his family as they prepared to decorate their home for Christmas.

Also during his Thanksgiving with his family, Jim said he “even got to try out the new Champagne sink” as he posted a bottle of Veuve Clicquot on his page.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim and Meghan recently agreed to share 50/50 custody of their three kids but according to an In Touch Weekly magazine report, the former reality star isn’t happy with the arrangement.

“Meghan didn’t want Jim to get equal/joint custody, but that’s exactly what happened,” an insider explained. “She expected him to get less because she’s been saying he can’t handle it, but he’s doing just fine.”

While Meghan is said to be upset about the custody agreement, the magazine’s source claimed Jim is thrilled.

Jim filed for divorce from wife Meghan at the end of October, just one day after they celebrated five years of marriage. In the weeks that followed, rumors suggesting Meghan had accused Jim of having an inappropriate relationship with one of their nannies began swirling, which they both denied.