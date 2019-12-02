Russian Stunner Polina Malinovskaya Gets Naked & Wet In Scorching New Photo

Russian model Polina Malinovskaya left almost nothing to the imagination in her most recent, smoking hot new Instagram post. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, the Russian model never shies away from flaunting her picture-perfect figure for the camera in a number of sexy outfits, including bikinis and lingerie. In the newest photo that was shared for her 835,000-plus fans, Polina left almost nothing to the imagination.

In the brand new post, the blond beauty tagged herself in Palau. She could be seen standing front and center in the stunning photo, looking straight into the camera with her big blue eyes. The model was waist deep in a beautiful body of water that was surrounded by a number of lush, green trees. Polina appeared to be virtually makeup-free aside from a little hint of eyeliner.

For the occasion, the model wore her long, blond locks slicked back and out of her face while accessorizing the look with a large gold necklace that dipped between her chest. Polina left almost nothing to the imagination in the image, going totally naked and covering her chest with her hands while covering her modesty with her leg. All the while, her toned legs, abs, and arms were on full display in the photo. In the caption of the post, the model told fans that she just doesn’t care.

The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention with over 175,000 likes in addition to 1,100-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looked amazing while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more simply commented on the post with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Is it the Picture to illustrate the word « perfection » In the dictionary,” one fan commented with a few flame emoji tied to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“YOU’RE TOO DAMN PERFECT,” another Instagram user raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Wow you’re a piece of art,” chimed in a third.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Polina sizzled in another smoking hot post where she almost bared it all for the camera once again. In that particular photo, the blond bombshell showed off her picture-perfect figure in a nude-colored thong bikini. The model had her full booty on display in the shot while going totally topless and covering her chest with her hands. Like her most recent photo, that one garnered a ton of attention with over 152,000 likes.