‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Slaps Her Booty In Tight Leggings During Workout Video

Mackenzie McKee is continuing to push her Body By Mac program on Instagram. Over the weekend, she posted a brand new workout video to promote a sale she was having for her December program.

In the video, Mackenzie is seen wearing a pair of skintight navy blue leggings and a cropped light gray hooded sweatshirt. She accessorized her gym look with a watch and some black sneakers.

In the video, the Teen Mom star stood in front of some workout equipment as she held a bright orange resistance band in her hand and encouraged her watchers to push through even though they were likely tired and wanting to quit.

While speaking to the camera, Mackenzie stopped working out and got a bit sassy as she revealed that she needed to make sure the camera was recording her video, because she refused to do the workout more than once a day.

After getting close and confirming that the camera was still recording, the reality star began to walk back to her spot, but not before turning around and giving her booty a slap.

In the video, Mackenzie had her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in wavy strands that she had pulled back into a low ponytail. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, sporting defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner and a shimmering glow on her face. She also seemed to be wearing pink blush on her cheeks.

Of course, Mackenzie’s over 851,000 followers loved the silly little video, which they watched over 84,000 times while leaving more than 40 comments, as the time of writing.

“Keep on Giving all these Redditors Jealousy Fuel! I absolutely love you and your personality!” one of Mackenzie’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Your one f*cking phenomenal looking woman and a great mother. Wish I had a wonderful women like you..and prayers for your mom,” another fan stated, referencing Mackenzie’s mother who is battling cancer.

“That booty slap is everything,” a third comment read.

“Girl I could watch that 1000 times,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie is known for her fit and trim body, but she’s also an amazing gymnast. The mother-of-three took to Instagram last month to show off some of her skills, doing the splits while up in the air.

That post proved to be popular among Mackenzie’s fans. It earned nearly 6,000 likes to date.