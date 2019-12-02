Hunter Biden Is A No-Show At Child Support Hearing While His Lawyer Quits

Hunter Biden is being sued for paternity by Luden Alexis Roberts, who claims that Biden is the father of her child, and things don’t appear to be going smoothly for the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. According to The Daily Mail, Biden did not show for a Monday hearing in an Arkansas court, and his lawyer abruptly quit during the proceedings.

The hearing was the first time Roberts — who is demanding compensation of $11,000 in legal fees in addition to child support — was seen since she filed her paternity suit. The 28-year-old claims she met Biden while working as a stripper at the Mpire Club in Washington, D.C. During the appearance, Judge Don McSpadden requested at least three years of Biden’s tax returns before coming to a decision regarding financial support for the child.

Biden previously attempted to hide his financial records via a motion for a Protective Order. According to Biden, the financial information could be used against him by media outlets.

“The likelihood that [Biden’s] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court,” the filing reads.

Roberts agreed that the Protective Order is appropriate, although she has reportedly refused to commit to terms demanded by Biden.

According to Roberts’ legal team, the presidential bid of Biden’s father could put the baby, whose gender is unknown, in danger.

“The members of the Biden family either are protected or eligible to be protected by the United States Secret Service as a direct result of Joe Biden’s political status,” the legal team argued.

“Baby Doe’s paternity could put the child and those close to the child at risk of harm for the same reasons the Biden family is protected by the United States Secret Service.”

Biden has previously denied being the child’s father and demanded the lawsuit be thrown out of court.

The case is another chapter in Biden’s troubled life. The 49-year-old, who has long struggled with addiction, is also accused of smoking crack cocaine at Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club — another Washington strip club he allegedly frequented. Per Page Six, Biden reportedly spent “thousands of dollars” across multiple visits, and the incident is the most recent of his alleged drug use.

According to former Archibald’s managing partner James Ritter, staff smelled something akin to burning Styrofoam during a 2018 incident and told Biden that nothing illegal was allowed on the premises. Ritter claims the smell stopped after Biden was spoken to and also claims VIP employees suspected Biden was using crack, per the Page Six report.