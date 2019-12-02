Anna Duggar Shares Meaning Behind New Baby Maryella Hope’s Name

Counting On stars Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar recently welcomed their sixth child. In a new Instagram post, Anna opened up about the family’s new arrival and explained how she and her husband chose their new daughter’s name.
Maryella Hope Duggar joined her parents and five older siblings on November 27, just ahead of Thanksgiving. By all accounts, mama and baby have been doing well.
It likely came as no surprise that Anna and Josh chose a first name for their new baby that started with an “M.” All of their other children have the same first initial, a pattern that echoes what Josh’s parents did by choosing “J” names for their 19 children.
In the Instagram post that Anna shared on Sunday, she noted that many Counting On fans had been asking for the story behind Maryella’s name. She explained that she and Josh started talking about ideas soon after they learned that they were expecting another girl.
Anna said that she and Josh thought they had a plan in place, but then Duggar family matriarch Mary passed away suddenly. While the Counting On stars could have chosen to use simply Mary for their new baby girl, they felt a bit hesitant. However, they did want to honor Josh’s grandmother’s legacy so they developed a list of names that included Mary somehow.
View this post on Instagram
So many of you have asked…so here’s the story behind the name Maryella Hope! ???????? Soon after we found out baby #6 was a girl we began name discussing name ideas and we thought we had it narrowed down. ???? When Josh’s grandma passed away we considered the name Mary, but we were hesitant because Grandma (Mary Duggar) was such a special lady and we wanted our daughter’s name to be a reminder of how special Grandma was and carry on her legacy, but without feeling like we were trying to replace her. ???????? Soon, our baby name list that we had narrowed down to 3 names had grown to a list of about dozen Mary-hyphenated names. As we continued chatting about names, Josh and I both fell in love with the name Maryella! ♥️ We chose Hope for her middle name because of the Hope we have because of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. Jesus is the ultimate demonstration of love and hope. Jesus layed down His sinless life on the cross so we could be forgiven of our sins and one day live with Him in heaven forever when we die. We have Hope because of Christ! ✝️ During Maryella’s pregnancy there were so many unexpected joys, which included several more pregnancy announcements from family members! We also grieved alongside those we love the most, remembering life is fragile and sometimes very short. Even through the grief of the loss of loved ones we know that we have comfort, hope and strength as we look forward to one day being reunited in heaven with Jesus and our loved ones who are waiting for us there! ???? Maryella Hope Duggar is such a blessing and we are so grateful for her! #littleduggars
Maryella became the favorite possibility from Josh and Anna’s new list. Hope as a middle name was chosen as a tribute to their commitment to Jesus. The Counting On star said that the family’s new addition is a blessing and that they are very grateful for her.
Nearly 50,000 of Anna’s followers liked this post and more than 650 added comments as well.
“Grandma Duggar is probably smiling down from heaven! She’s beautiful Anna! Congratulations,” wrote one of the Duggar family’s fans.
“What a beautiful name with a beautiful meaning for a beautiful little girl!” praised another follower of Anna’s.
“I love it!!! What a beautiful and precious memory of Grandma Duggar, along with her own identity in Christ. So perfect! Congratulations mom and dad!” exclaimed a third supporter.
“Such a beautiful tribute to your grandma, may she live on in Maryella and may she bring, love, joy and Hope as you watch her grow through life’s journey,” a fourth fan shared.
Some Counting On fans may have noticed that Anna didn’t reveal any of the names they originally had on their shortlist. She didn’t say it specifically, but it may well be that Anna and Josh want to hold on to those in case their family expands even more at some point down the road.
It looks like choosing Maryella Hope Duggar was the perfect decision and fans are loving the meaning behind the couple’s choice.
