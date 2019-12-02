‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Booty In NSFW Thong Bikini For Sexy Pool Video

Yanet Garcia’s most recent Instagram videos is one of her hottest yet. As fans know, Garcia has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” and each and every day, her star on social media continues to rise. So far, the brunette bombshell has already amassed a following of over 12.2 million on Instagram alone and with each and every photo that is shared on her page, the beauty earns a ton of likes and comments.

In her latest video post, the stunner gave fans quite the show when she was taking a dip in a pool. The short video clip started off with Yanet in a pool, facing her backside toward the camera. She did not specifically tag her location in the shot but she appeared to be somewhere tropical as the pool was surrounded by palm trees. While clad in a barely-there floral bikini, Garcia got soaking wet in the pool, wearing her long, dark locks down and wet. The beauty accessorized the look with a straw hat while showing off her toned and tanned booty and back to fans.

In the video, Garcia started off at one end of the water before she backed it up all the way to the other end of the small pool, sitting directly in front of the camera with her booty while clad in the thong bikini. The post has only been live on her page for a little over an hour but it’s garnered a ton of attention with over 177,000 likes in addition to 1,100-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to let Garcia know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few other followers asked Garcia where she purchased the sexy suit. About half of the comments came in English while the other half came in Spanish.

“If you’re reading this I love you,” one fan commented, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Why are you so sexy. It’s not even fair for you to tease us like that,” a second follower wrote.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” one more gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia stunned in another insanely sexy outfit, this time a two piece workout set. In the gorgeous photo, the model flaunted her toned abs and fit legs while she worked with weighted ropes in each of her hands. Like her most recent shot, that post garnered over 235,000 likes and 400-plus comments.