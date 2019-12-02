Rihanna Rocks Braided Hair & Shiny Mint Green Dress At Fashion Awards In London

Rihanna was just one of the many high profile names who attended the Fashion Awards in London on December 2. As always, the “Don’t Stop The Music” songstress showed everyone why she’s a fashion queen.

RiRi paired a shiny mint green dress with a long-sleeved, semi-sheer cover-up that she wore off the shoulder. The dress had jeweled straps that formed a t-strap down her back, allowing her star tattoos to be visible. She accessorized with a pair of matching stilettos, stud earrings, and a diamond choker. She sported her dark locks in braids. According to British Vogue’s Instagram caption, the star’s look was from her own label, Fenty.

On the red carpet, the business mogul posed with rapper A$AP Rocky. The “Fashion Killa” hitmaker looked slick in all black. He paired a blazer jacket with a t-shirt and loose pants. As always, he wore his hair in braids and flashed a smile next to Rihanna.

At the ceremony, Rihanna won the Urban Luxe Award for Fenty. According to the British Fashion Council’s Twitter, the award was presented to her by Janet Jackson and Tyler, The Creator.

Immediately, fans took to social media to express how they felt about her choice of fashion for the event.

“Rihanna doesn’t even need to try to look good it comes naturally for her,” one user wrote.

“Pictures of Rihanna at the British Fashion awards only make me question ‘Is Hassan really worthy of her?’ but then I think no one really is,” another shared.

“My babes in @FentyOfficial looking like THE ROYAL QUEEN TONIGHT! WHAT A MAJOR LOOK,” a third fan raved.

“Queen #Rihanna slayed at the British Fashion Awards today!” a fourth account wrote.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Red Carpet of the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London. pic.twitter.com/cn2NE5GGOf — DESIRE (@DESIREDOTINK) December 2, 2019

Rihanna wasn’t the only celebrity to bring their fashion A-game to the awards show. Julia Roberts and Charlie XCX also stunned in their respective looks.

Roberts wore a sparkly black, low-cut, long-sleeved jumpsuit designed by Giorgio Armani. She accessorized her look with dangling turquoise earrings. She also wore her curly, shoulder-length locks down and opted for a natural makeup look. Julia celebrated her over 30 years of friendship with the designer by posing on the carpet with Armani himself. The Italian designer looked chic in a black velvet tux.

Charli also looked glam, wearing a black, off-the-shoulder, low-cut Vivienne Westwood sequined dress. She sported a fringe and matched the color of her acrylic nails with her garment. The singer posed in front of a multicolored sequined backdrop and looked incredibly fierce.