Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Falls & ‘Breaks The Ice’ While Skating With His ‘Princess’

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, took to the ice with his “princess” to skate his way into a birthday greeting for the pop star who has had his heart for a while now. In fact, Britney has been dating Sam since 2016, and their bond seems to grow stronger as the pair spend quality time together.

Their most recent date saw Britney and Sam take to an ice rink during which time the singer’s beau experienced a crazy hard spill, as documented on the actor’s Instagram account for his 1.2 million followers to see in a fun-loving post. Sam’s fall prompted him to use a double entendre to tell his girlfriend how he was feeling after falling down on his “ass and breaking the ice.”

To make sure Brit knew Sam had just made light of his spill, he also added a “you get it?” and a hashtag for “break the ice” in the caption.

The scene of the spill was a small ice rink in which the only skaters were Britney and Sam. They both wore light-colored shirts and dark pants as they attempted to conquer the ice. Their colorful destination was colorful, with a general pink hue taking on the room with what seemed to be a purple ceiling and neon blue words lighting up the space that appear to say, “I had too much to dream last night” — a 1967 psychedelic song title from the Electric Prunes.

Both skaters had a rough start to their skating adventure, with Sam and Britney looking as if they were unsure about how to negotiate the ice. When Sam fell, he swore and then heartily laughed at his misstep that even have left a painful bruise on his posterior.

After going live for about three hours of posting, Sam’s social media update earned more than 34,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments. Many followers used emoji — including the symbols for crying-laughing faces, fire, red hearts, red rosebuds, and thumbs up — to say how they felt while others used their words.

Loading...

“Thank you for making Britney happy,” stated one fan, who verbally patted Sam on the back.

“Happy Birthday Britney!! Queen of Ice!!!” said a second admirer, who toasted the enduring pop princess on her 38th birthday.

“Reminds me of “Filoli” Gardens in the Bay Area—they named the estate after the idea that we ‘FIGHT. LOVE & LIVE’ to make it all happen,” stated another fan about the venue in which Britney and Sam had been skating — or, at least, trying to skate. Talk about falling in love.