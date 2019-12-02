Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Goes Topless Under Sheer Duster In Smoking Hot New Photo

Abby Dowse sent jaws dropping to the floor once again with another insanely sexy new photo that was shared on her popular Instagram page. As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Abby regularly flaunts her killer figure in a wide range of sexy outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and just about anything else that shows major skin. In the most recent shot that was shared for fans, Dowse looked nothing short of smoking hot.

In the sexy new post, the model explained to fans that she was promoting retailer Missy Empire and their sale that featured 45 percent off for Cyber Monday. She did not specifically tag her location for fans, but she appeared to be in a bedroom in her home. Abby could be seen sitting on a bed in the image, looking down and running one hand through her hair. She wore her long, blond-dyed locks pulled up in a high and messy bun while a few loose pieces fell around her face.

The stunner rocked a gorgeous application of makeup in the photo that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She accessorized the look with a long silver necklace. She had her amazing figure on full display in a sheer duster that showed off ample amounts of cleavage while she went braless underneath. Also on display were her toned and tanned legs, and she completed the look with a pair of gold sandals.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the social media sensation over 8,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of the beauty’s followers commented on the image to gush over her amazing figure while countless others commented on the sale that Missy Empire was having.

“Not only feeling pretty you are pretty my love,” one fan commented, adding a series of emoji to the end of their post.

Loading...

“So beautiful and classy,” a second social media user added with a heart-eye emoji attached to the end of their comment.

“You are beyond pretty cause you are absolutely gorgeous,” one more added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty sizzled in another sexy outfit, this time serving up a major portion of sideboob in the process. In the NSFW shot, Abby rocked a pair of light-wash jeans and a jean jacket that fell off her shoulder and exposed her sideboob to millions of followers. That shot racked up over 24,000 likes.