Australian Model Madi Edwards Slays In Cheeky White Bikini On The Beach

Madi Edwards is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Monday, the Australian model shared a duo of new photos to her feed that were an instant hit with her 701,000 followers. The double Instagram update included two sizzling snaps of the 24-year-old on the beach with the golden sunlight pouring over her bronzed skin.

The new addition to Madi’s Instagram kicked off with a shot of the babe turning her head over her shoulder to give the camera a flirty wink. A sea of tall palm trees provided a tropical background to the snap as the model stood in the sand, looking as gorgeous as ever in a sexy white bikini from Monday Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Madi stood with her backside to the lens, making it difficult for fans to get a good look at the style of her bikini top. What they could see of the garment, however, showed that it tied in a tight bow behind her back, highlighting her slender frame.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that boasted a daringly cheeky design that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The style left Madi’s peachy derrière exposed nearly in its entirety, while also showcasing the stunner’s long, sculpted legs. Its waistband was pulled high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist.

A swipe to the second photo offered an even better look at the Aussie beauty’s flawless physique. She posed with her hands running through her long, blond tresses. This offered her audience at good look at her flat midsection, which was covered up by her arms in the first shot.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s new photos with love. The upload earned nearly 4,000 likes after just one hour of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Several followers went a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“What a babe,” one person wrote.

Another said that Madi was “so beautiful.”

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the model’s look, with many opting for the flame emoticons.

This is hardly the first time Madi has dazzled her Instagram followers with her beauty. Another recent addition to her feed saw her exuding some serious mermaid vibes in a sparkly, white bustier while rocking long, wavy hair extensions. That look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 13,000 likes.