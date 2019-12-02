Camille Grammer Reveals Why She Didn’t Go To Italy With The ‘RHOBH’ Cast, Via Twitter

The rest of the cast enjoyed a vacation last month.

Camille Grammer wasn’t present when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast traveled to Italy last month and in a new Twitter post, she explained why.

After her co-stars — including new cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — were seen traveling through Italy for several days, Grammer was asked by one of her curious fans why she didn’t join them on the trip.

“I wasn’t invited,” she tweeted in reply.

Grammer also responded to a fan on Twitter who accused her of exaggerating her upcoming role on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to the fan, Grammer was acting as if she had a large role on the series when in actuality, the person claimed, she “barely filmed.”

In response to the fan’s comment, Grammer admitted to speaking about the upcoming season but made it clear that she was speaking only about what she’s experienced from the women thus far.

She tweeted, “I was not talking about the entire season. I did say ‘I don’t know’ who or what the drama is about this season.”

While Grammer may have filmed with her co-stars on a number of occasions, she was only seen with them in November at a party thrown by Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky. As fans of the Bravo TV reality series may recall, Grammer announced around the time her co-stars began filming Season 10 that she would not be a part of the new episodes and actually blamed Kyle Richards for blocking her potential return.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Grammer spoke to TooFab in November and accused The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast of targeting her while attending Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala. After revealing that she went back to the show because she appreciates the platform it gives her — despite previously saying she wasn’t interested in coming back — Grammer said that Season 10 will include her cast mates going after her.

“How do I say it the right way? I feel that I show up somewhere, and I felt targeted. But there are things that need to be discussed. So maybe that was the right time to do so? We’ll see. There you go. That’s the carrot! I just dangled that little carrot,” she explained.

As fans will recall, Grammer didn’t end up in a good place with her co-stars after her dramatic appearance at the Season 9 reunion.

Grammer was one of the six original housewives on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the show began airing in October 2010.