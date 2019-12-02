Megan Thee Stallion Seductively Dances To The Pussycat Dolls On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion loves to dance, and she recently showed off her moves while rolling her body to The Pussycat Dolls’ hit “Don’t Cha.” The rapper and college student shared a video on Instagram of herself getting down to the upbeat track — and she took no prisoners with her massive skills.

In the 43-second video, Megan donned a pink-and-purple camouflage sweatshirt from the clothing brand “BAPE,” with its logo on full display in the middle of the hoodie. Her dark hair shined, thanks to the many lights behind her, casting an auburn glow on some of her strands. Her long locks cascaded down to her waist and swung every which way while Megan danced hard to the song.

Megan rocked black sweatpants with an open-mouthed shark design on the crotch. Her acrylic nails were on point: long, curved and painted an ivory white. Her eyebrows were perfectly arched. As for her makeup, her eyes were the focal point: her faux lashes were long and luxurious as she rocked gold, smoky eye, the sparkly shadow resting in the corners of her inner-eye.

As for her dance moves, Megan first rolled her body multiple times, turning in a circle and flaunting her assets from behind. As the chorus blasted in the background, she rolled her body to the right and left, even dropping it low at one point, as her hair fanned around her. She then twerked, isolating her booty and shaking it hard. She clearly had fun making the video, as you can hear her laughing at the end.

Her fans — and original Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger — loved the video, which racked up more than half a million views and more than 8,000 comments at the time of writing.

Megan’s 7 million fans immediately rushed to the comment section, eager to praise the “HOT GIRL SUMMER” rapper’s dance moves and relate to her caption, which revealed how much she aspired to be a Pussycat Doll when she was younger.

“I need an oxygen tank after dancing this hard,” one follower wrote.

“You hitting the choreo you could’ve been one,” another said, adding a crying-laughing emoji at the end.

“Lmaooo same Meg same,” said one user, replying to the rapper’s caption.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Megan dances hard during all of her performances, often twerking on stage and eliciting massive applause and excited screams from the audience. Given how much her followers love her live performances, it’s no surprise this recent post was a big success.