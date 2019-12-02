Olivia Culpo Poses In Shallow Waters Wearing Skintight Black One-Piece On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition’s Instagram page graced its fans today with a hot new video of Olivia Culpo during a photoshoot in Bali. In the clip, the stunning model poses in shallow waters as someone off-camera encourages her via a loudspeaker.

The video showed Olivia laying down in a crawling position on slightly flooded sand during the photoshoot. In the distance, a stunning island with green trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautiful day with only a few clouds in the sky. According to the tag Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition included with the post, the shoot took place at Soori Bali in Indonesia.

Olivia looked stunning in the video as she wore a black one-piece swimsuit that featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and high-cut thighs. The top of the suit came down low on her chest, exposing a bit of Olivia’s ample cleavage. The high-cut lower half of the suit left the bombshell’s shapely thighs and pert derriere exposed. Her lean legs looked incredibly long as she pointed her toes.

The fashion influencer appeared to be rocking a minimal makeup look and no accessories for the shoot. Her short, brown hair fell down her shoulders in waves. Throughout the video, Olivia maintained a sly smile on her face as another camera off-screen snapped away.

Olivia started out in the clip with her arms bent low in front of her and one leg bent, which further elongated her pins. At the direction of photographer YuTsai, Olivia slowly shifted her weight a bit to hoist herself up more, stretching the suit’s fabric on her chest as she did so.

The model then placed on arm behind her back and arched her hip slightly, showing off her stunning curves, before crawling toward the camera. In the background, YuTsai could be heard telling Olivia to “point your energy toward the camera.”

YuTsai continued to hype Olivia up, repeating the words “yes,” “beautiful,” and “wow.”

In the caption, YuTsai’s reactions were described as a “mood.”

The post garnered more than 12,000 likes and nearly 20 comments in just under an hour.

Loading...

“Beautiful shoot keep up the good work,” one fan said.

Another user called the photoshoot “everything,” while a third follower said Olivia was “hot.”

Other people simply left fire emoji in the comments section to express their admiration for Olivia.

Olivia is a fan-favorite model among Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition lovers. On her own Instagram account, she posts tons of beautiful selfies, which her fans love. Last week, the model showed off her cleavage a bit in a dangerously low-cut top.