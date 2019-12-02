Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Thanksgiving Celebration Brings Fan Favorites Together

Monday brings a new episode of General Hospital after a preemption last Friday, and spoilers tease that there’s great stuff on the way. Due to previous schedule shifts, viewers have yet to see the Quartermaine Thanksgiving celebration play out. Now, executive producer Frank Valentini has confirmed that this traditional gathering will be seen during the December 2 show at last.

General Hospital spoilers from last week’s sneak peek shared on Instagram teased that something dramatic would happen at the Quartermaine mansion. The clip featured a woman’s scream, and everybody there was startled and gasped as they turned toward the direction where the scream originated.

At this point, it’s not known what causes the scream. However, the preview does show that this happens during the Quartermaine Thanksgiving gathering. Lulu Spencer, Brook Lynn Ashton, and Ned Quartermaine are gathered in the living room talking when the scream happens, and fans hopefully will get to see what this is all about during Monday’s show.

Shortly before Monday’s episode was set to air, Frank teased via Twitter that all the favorite characters would be incorporated into “one fun turkey day!”

The Quartermaine Thanksgiving celebration typically includes pizza due to some disaster in the kitchen, so viewers will be expecting to see that. Monica Quartermaine will be there, of course, and SheKnows Soaps notes that Olivia Falconeri will be feeling optimistic during this gathering for some reason.

Frank may be teasing viewers that this is a fun turkey day across Port Charles, but General Hospital spoilers suggest otherwise. Fans already know that Alexis Davis is in deep trouble after Kendra Lennon knocked her out and Julian Jerome tinkered with Brad Cooper’s brakes.

Lucas Jones realized that he should be with his family for Thanksgiving, but there is still plenty of tension bubbling across the surface between him and his husband. The two will seemingly plan to head to the Quartermaine Thanksgiving celebration, but it looks like they’ll get into a massive argument on the way. General Hospital spoilers hint that they may not make it to the party.

Elizabeth Webber Baldwin will be seen during Monday’s show, surprised in some way. In addition, fans will see Neil Byrne and Julian teaming up as they desperately search for Alexis. General Hospital spoilers also suggest that there will also be some coverage of the Thanksgiving celebration over at Anna Devane’s that includes Dr. Hamilton Finn, Violet Finn, Peter August, Maxie Jones, and Dr. Andre Maddox.

Carly and Sonny Corinthos will talk about the difficult situation with his father Mike Corbin, and it does seem that many of the central Port Charles families will be featured during Monday’s show. General Hospital spoilers detail that this episode will set the stage for a wild week of bombshells, and viewers cannot wait to see what comes next.