‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Figure In Floral Jumpsuit

Weather girl Yanet Garcia is known for flaunting her figure in skimpy clothing that shows quite a bit of skin. With her latest Instagram update on Monday, the brunette bombshell showed that she can look incredible even when she decides to cover up.

In her post, the beauty looked stunning on the set of Televisa San Ángel, which produces the Hoy program where she delivers the weather in scantily-clad outfits. However, Mondays’ post showed the beauty looking fabulous in a floral jumpsuit that covered up most of her body. The fabric included orange, green, and pale pink colors against a beige background. The number featured a matching belt, which was tied in a bow around her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape. The suit also had short-sleeves and flared legs.

Yanet’s hair was parted on the side and fell down over her shoulders in loose waves. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eye shadow, blush on her cheeks, and a rose color on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings. She beamed as she flashed a smile for the camera.

The set was decorated for Christmas with garland hanging above Yanet in the background. She stood next to a sofa and two chairs. A coffee table on the set was decorated with red ribbon and several festive figurines including Christmas trees, a Santa Claus, and a snowman. In the background was a television with the Hoy logo on the front.

In the caption, the weather girl said that the outfit came from Studio of Mexico.

Most of the comments were from Yanet’s Spanish-speaking followers, and many of them included heart and smiley face emoji. Some of the stunner’s English-speaking fans chimed in to tell her that they thought she looked gorgeous in the jumpsuit.

“Looks good,” said one follower.

“Love,” wrote a second admirer.

“Amazing,” a third follower commented.

“Wish i was as fit as you,” one female fan said.

Yanet works hard on keeping her body in shape, and she recently announced that beginning in 2020 her fans can sign up to train with her on the fitness app FitPlan.

Judging from her Instagram page, the model is proud of her figure and doesn’t mind showing off her curves in revealing outfits. She recently flaunted her legs in a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes while on the television set. On the set or off, her 12.2 million followers seem to love whatever she puts on her body.