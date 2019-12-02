Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Reportedly Buy A House Together

Although fans are anxiously waiting for news that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged, they should be excited to find out that the couple has taken the next step in their relationship. They bought a house together. According to a Hollywood Life source, The Voice coaches recently purchased a home in Los Angeles.

“The house was a big commitment for both of them and they’re very, very happy to be living there,” the insider said. “Gwen loves to cook so she loves hosting dinner parties there.”

As for Blake, the country singer is a hands-on stepfather to Gwen’s sons, 13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma, and 5-year-old Apollo — even more so now that they all live together.

“He’s very helpful now with everything for the boys, especially now that they’re under the same roof. It was a big but good step for them,” the source added. “Living together makes it easier for them as a couple since they’re always together, anyways.”

Still, the two are apparently in no rush to get married, the source claimed — though they also stated that it could be possible Gwen and Blake get engaged soon.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Voice contestant Rose Short revealed that she witnessed a private moment between the couple that she believed would make Blake pop the question sooner rather than later.

The special moment, she described, occurred when everyone was getting ready backstage. Rose claimed that while Gwen was getting pampered, the “God’s Country” singer stopped and looked at her with pride. That was the spark that made Rose feel an engagement was imminent.

Loading...

Blake and Gwen have been dating for four years. They met as coaches on The Voice and began dating after divorcing their respective ex-spouses in 2015. The whirlwind romance quickly blossomed into many public appearances, red carpet events, multiple duets together, a social media lovefest, and a lot of PDA.

Gwen shares her three kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Blake has no children from his previous marriages to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Gern.

Every year, their families gather together for Thanksgiving and make it a special occasion. As a four-year tradition, the couple recently celebrated the holiday together. Gwen’s three children, her parents, and the Shelton family all met at Blake’s bed and breakfast in Oklahoma. As per their tradition, Blake and Gwen’s youngest son, Apollo, helped the couple make a special turkey. This year, they decorated it with Funyuns. Last year, their turkey boasted Flamin’ Hot Cheeto powder.