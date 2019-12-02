Britney Spears Reportedly In A ‘Very Stable Place’ As She Turns 38, Celebrating With Boyfriend & Her Children

Britney Spears is reportedly in a “very stable place” as she celebrates her 38th birthday surrounded by her boyfriend and children. Entertainment Tonight reported that a source who is reportedly close to the pop singer revealed new details about her birthday plans as well as her current health condition.

“Britney struggles to keep her life on track, but right now she’s been doing incredibly well. Her family is very proud of the steps she’s taken to get where she is today,” said the source to the news outlet.

“Britney’s been following her doctor’s orders and is in a very stable place at the moment. She is trying to keep life simple and spend time with [boyfriend] Sam [Asghari] and her kids [Sean and Jayden] whenever possible. She plans to spend her birthday with her boys. She wants to just have a nice time with family,” said the source of how the singer plans to spend her special day to Entertainment Tonight.

A bright spot in Britney’s life has been her long-term romance with actor Sam Asghari. The couple has been dating since 2016. Her most recent post with Sam was when the twosome dressed up to celebrate Halloween. The stunning pop singer was dressed as the Disney villainess Maleficent in the photo seen below.

While she has not yet posted a personal message to social media about her birthday plans, a recent Instagram post by the singer, shared on November 30, celebrated the upcoming Christmas holiday season.

Britney shared a sweet holiday photo with her fans which depicted two candy canes standing together in a small glass milk jar, surrounded by greenery and acorns. She revealed she had so much to be thankful for in the caption of the image seen below.

Her fans loved the photo and relayed their messages to the singer for a wonderful holiday season.

“We are grateful you’re in such good spirits Brit,” said one follower of the “Piece of Me” singer.

A second fan penned, “Enjoy the holiday’s queen.”

“We’re grateful for you babes,” noted a third-social media fan of the entertainer.

Spears has had a rather tumultuous 2019.

The singer announced earlier in the year she would be taking a brief break from a career that began when she was just 8-years-old. She has since been posting photos and videos to Instagram to keep her fans up to date on her daily activities which include exercising, spending time with her sons and posting photos and videos of herself and Sam.

Prior to her break Britney performed 248 shows in a residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood between December 2013 and December 2017.

She also dealt with a family health crisis when her father, Jamie Spears’ colon spontaneously ruptured in November of 2018. Spears also checked herself into a facility for a wellness treatment reported People Magazine.