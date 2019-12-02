Farrah Abraham Rocks Revealing Tank Top While Raving Over Face-Lift Kit On Cyber Monday

Farrah Abraham wants her fans to take advantage of a new Cyber Monday sale and grab a face-lift kit that she seems to love.

In a brand-new Instagram video, which was posted to her account on Monday morning, Farrah is seen demonstrating the product step-by-step as she reveals that she likes use it to keep her face muscles tight and lifted.

In the clip, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen wearing a revealing black tank top. The shirt boasted a low cut and thin straps that showcased Farrah’s toned arms and shoulders, as well as her ample cleavage.

The reality star accessorized the look with a white Chanel ribbon tied around her neck and some small gold hoop earrings. She had her long, brown hair pulled back behind her head in a messy up-do and rocked a full face of makeup.

Farrah’s glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a pink eye shadow. She also sported a shimmering glow on her skin, some pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a dark pink lipstick on her famously plumped pout.

Farrah’s over 2.1 million followers quickly began to show some support for the post, watching the video over 34,000 times and leaving more than 115 comments within the first three hours after the video went live on the social networking site.

“Your skin looks incredible,” one of Farrah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the video.

“You’re so young to be needing all these products,” another fan told the reality star.

“Why are you wearing a Chanel box ribbon??” a third social media user wondered about Farrah’s odd neck adornment.

“I know that not everybody likes Farrah, but she seems to be very happy in her life now that she’s done with Teen Mom,” a fourth comment read.

As many fans know, Farrah’s revealing black top isn’t the most scandalous thing she’s ever worn.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last month the TV personality turned heads on the red carpet when she showed up to the 2nd Annual American Influence Awards in Los Angeles, California, wearing a silver metallic dress that left little to the imagination with it’s plunging neckline.

Farrah brought her 10-year-old daughter Sophia with her to the event as the two posed together with the little girl wearing her own pink sparkling metallic ensemble.

“Strength, love & empowerment to all the influencers world wide being you and making a difference,” Farrah Abraham captioned the Instagram photo of them at the event.