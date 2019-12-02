Abigail Ratchford Shows Off Ripped Abs In Lacy Red Lingerie: ‘Bad & Boujee 4 Life’

Abigail Ratchford, otherwise known as the Queen of Curves, heated up Instagram on Monday morning with a new photo of herself rocking a lacy lingerie set.

The photo, which was snapped from a side angle, showed Abigail standing between two light pink curtains in front of what appeared to be a pink vanity. The model rocked a deep red-colored, completely sheer bra with slightly scalloped edges that sat low on her chest, allowing her ample cleavage to pop out. Abigail’s top also featured strips of fabric that rested on her chest in a V-shape, which added a touch of intricacy to the sexy look.

The Instagram-famous babe paired the bra with a matching red thong, which featured a lacy front with a dainty bow and completely transparent edges that just barely kept her photo Instagram-friendly. The thong sat high on her hips, putting her shapely, toned thigh on full display. In addition, Abigail’s rock-hard abs were on show in the racy two-piece.

Abigail finished off the look with a white, feathery fan in one hand, which she held out in front of her. A few small, silver rings were visible on her manicured fingers.

The stunner went for a bold makeup look, including smoky eye shadow, darkened and shaped eyebrows, bright highlighter on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her full lips. Abigail’s long, black hair fell down her shoulders in loose waves.

With her mouth slightly open, Abigail looked off-camera and put her weight on one hip, showing off her hourglass figure. She appeared to be in the middle of fanning herself.

In the caption, Abigail said that she is “bad and boujee 4 life.”

The post garnered more than 17,000 likes and just over 230 comments within one hour, proving to be popular with her fans. Plenty of Abigail’s followers left praise for her flawless physique.

Fellow Instagram model Demi Rose called Abigail a “hottie,” while Lilly Ghalichi said she was “such a babe.”

“Seductive and enamoring Effortlessly Love,” one fan added.

“Very gorgeous woman great body,” another follower wrote with fire emoji.

Many other users simply left various emoji to express admiration for the star.

Over the weekend, Abigail wrote on Instagram that she was “feeling generous” enough to give fans another look at her jaw-dropping body. In a poolside photo, the stunner showed off her toned backside while wearing a white thong one-piece. That post garnered over 127,000 likes.